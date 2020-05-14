Ahmaud Arbery

Suspect in Ahmaud Arbery Killing Called 911 Days Before About Alleged Trespasser

On the night of Feb. 11, Travis McMichael said he was driving his pickup truck past a construction site when he spotted someone he deemed suspicious, according to audio of a 911 call

Ahmaud Arbery
Getty Images; Family Handout

Less than two weeks before Ahmaud Arbery was pursued by two men and fatally shot after purportedly entering a home under construction in Brunswick, Georgia, one of the suspects reported an encounter with a man at the same building site, according to NBC News.

Travis McMichael, one of the two men charged in Arbery’s death on Feb. 23, said in a 911 call on Feb. 11 that he was driving his pickup truck past the construction site when he spotted someone he deemed suspicious, according to audio of the call obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"I was leaving the neighborhood and I just caught a guy running into a house being built," McMichael told the dispatcher, according to the newspaper. "When I turned around, he took off running into the house." "We've been having a lot of burglaries and break-ins around here lately," McMichael told the operator.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

coronavirus 11 hours ago

WATCH: Ousted Official Says No National Plan for a Virus Vaccine

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Burr Steps Aside as Senate Intelligence Chair Amid FBI Probe

Travis McMichael, 34, and his father, Gregory McMichael, 64, were arrested and charged on May 7 with murder and aggravated assaultin Arbery's death.

Read the full story at NBC News.com.


This article tagged under:

Ahmaud Arberyhate crime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us