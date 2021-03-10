WATCH: NBC News Hosts Town Hall on Anti-Asian Hate Crimes, Discrimination

In an NBC News virtual town hall, Asian American advocates, journalists and celebrities will discuss the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, bias incidents and racism the community has experienced during the pandemic.

"The Racism Virus" town hall will air Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC News Now. The event will feature Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Chair Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., basketball star Jeremy Lin, actress Olivia Munn, Asian American studies Professor Dr. Russell Jeung, Nobel Prize nominee and activist Amanda Nguyen, comedian Margaret Cho, actor Brian Tee, NBC Asian America reporter Kimmy Yam and more.

NBC News investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen will moderate. The event is hosted by NBC Asian America and NBC News Now.

