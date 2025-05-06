NBA playoffs

How Warriors can make NBA playoff history in Game 1 vs. T-Wolves

A Golden State victory over Minnesota in the series opener would mark a historic start to the NBA's conference semifinal round.

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Will the Warriors become the latest team to steal home-court advantage in Round 2 of the 2025 NBA playoffs?

No. 7-seeded Golden State enters the Target Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday for Game 1 of its conference semifinal series against the No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves. And if Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Co. take the series opener from the Anthony Edwards-led Wolves, it would mark a historic start to the playoff round.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

There never has been an instance in playoff history where all four Game 1s in the conference/division semis were won by road teams, per the NBA. But it could happen this postseason after the Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets each recorded Game 1 victories away from home.

The No. 4 Pacers opened the second round on Sunday with a 121-112 win over the Darius Garland-less No. 1 Cleveland Cavaliers. The No. 3 Knicks and No. 4 Nuggets both then pulled off thrilling comeback wins on Monday. New York erased a 20-point deficit and beat the defending champion No. 2 Boston Celtics 118-115 in overtime, while Denver stunned the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder 121-119 on a game-winning 3-pointer from Aaron Gordon.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This is the seventh postseason where three road teams earned Game 1 wins in the conference/division semis, according to the NBA. And Golden State will make playoff history with a series-opening road victory of its own.

The 2025 NBA Playoffs heat up as Round 2 delivers high-stakes showdowns between veteran squads and rising stars, with rivalries renewed. Here's a look at what to expect.

This article tagged under:

NBA playoffsGolden State Warriors
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us