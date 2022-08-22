Conn. Dad Made His Child Eat Feces, Set Firecracker Off in Child's Pants: PD

Warning: The details in this story are graphic and disturbing.

Police have arrested a Naugatuck man who is accused of making his child eat his own feces while being locked in a closet as punishment and other forms of child abuse.

Back in May, police said they learned of additional allegations that stemmed from a child abuse case investigated by the department in October of 2020. An additional arrest warrant was recently submitted and led to new charges for 33-year-old Kevin Grant.

According to the affidavit, there were numerous instances where Grant's kids, aged five to 11, were abused or made to witness their siblings' abuse. Some of the abuse includes Grant beating one of the kids with a belt to the point where they could not walk, the affidavit said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Another instance included in the affidavit said one child was put in the closet as a form of punishment. When he had to use the bathroom, he was given a box to use while locked in the closet and was then forced by Grant to eat his own feces while the other children watched, the affidavit said.

Police said the affidavit also described an incident where the kids were given a bat with thumb tacks on it and were forced to hit one another.

Authorities also said Kevin is accused of putting firecrackers in one of the children's pants and watched as they went off.

Grant was taken into custody on August 10 at Waterbury Superior Court. He is facing charges including reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a child, intentional cruelty to persons. Grant was released on a $50,000 court set bond and appeared in court the following day.

Investigators said Grant is currently awaiting trail for similar allegations from the original investigation in 2020.