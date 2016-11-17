US Intelligence Director Clapper Says He Submitted Resignation Letter

James Clapper will serve out the Obama Administration, but says submitting the letter "felt pretty good"

NSA Generic OTSstock James Clapper DNI 01
AP/File Photo

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said Thursday he submitted a letter of resignation Wednesday night.

Clapper was testifying before the House Intelligence Committee. He has served in the role since August 2010.

He said submitting the letter "felt pretty good" and that he has 54 days left to serve.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

coronavirus Mar 15

CDC Recommends No Gatherings of 50 or More as US Nears Shutdown

Elections 2020 7 hours ago

Distance and Silence: Biden, Sanders Clash Without Audience

A representative for Clapper's office told NBC News that he "signed his letter as required by all appointed Administration officials but is finishing out his term."

Clapper has said in interviews with NBC News over the last year that he was counting down the days to stepping down at the end of President Obama's final term in office. He started as a young intelligence office reporting to his father in Vietnam, NBC News reported.

NBC has reached out to the White House for comment.

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us