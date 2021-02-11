coronavirus pandemic

National Cheerleading Competition Could Become Super-Spreader Event: Officials Warn

Event organizers have set up strict protocols to mitigate risk of COVID-19

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to travel to Atlanta this weekend for the annual Cheersports Nationals cheerleading competition, raising concern among public health officials that the contest could become a coronavirus super-spreader event.

“The fear is that these people will gather and then take the variant home with them to their communities and plant the seed," Dr. Amber Schmidtke, a public health microbiologist, told NBC affiliate 11Alive.

Event organizers have set up strict protocols to mitigate risk of COVID-19, which has infected more than 951,000 people in Georgia and killed at least 15,421 people, according to NBC News counts.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Donald Trump 14 hours ago

Convict Trump Or Face Dire Democracy Damage, Prosecutors Say

President Biden 4 hours ago

Biden Says US Is Securing 600 Million Vaccine Doses by July

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemic
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us