1 student killed, another wounded in Nashville high school cafeteria shooting

Police said the suspected shooter sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the school district said Antioch High School is on lockdown.

One student is dead and another is hospitalized following a shooting Wednesday at a Nashville high school cafeteria.

The shooter, a 17-year-old student, fatally shot himself after firing multiple shots at Antioch High School just after 11 a.m. CT, police said at a news conference. The shooter was armed with a pistol, authorities said.

The wounded student, a female, suffered a graze wound to the arm and is in stable condition at the hospital. A male student was treated for a facial injury, but was not shot.

Students were being bused to Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital "as they are released from the scene by Metro Police," the district said in a Facebook update.

"We ask that parents go to the reunification site at Ascension Saint Thomas. Please do not come to Antioch High School," officials said.

A SWAT team cleared the school, authorities said.

Tennessee State Troopers, state Homeland Security Special Agents and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting.

Antioch High School is on lockdown as police investigate, the district said.

Gov. Bill Lee said he was briefed on the incident and expressed his gratitude for law enforcement and first responders "who responded quickly and continue to investigate."

"As we await more information, I join Tennesseans in praying for the victims, their families & the school community," he said in a post on X.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

