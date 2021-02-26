NASA to Name DC Headquarters Building for ‘Hidden Figure' Mary Jackson

On Friday, NASA will officially name their headquarters building in Washington, D.C., in honor of engineer Mary W. Jackson during a ceremony.

Jackson, who died in 2005, was portrayed in the acclaimed 2016 film "Hidden Figures." She overcame the barriers of segregation and gender bias to become the first Black woman to be an engineer at NASA.

The event will air live on NASA television, its website and livestream on the agency's social media accounts. It is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Jackson posthumously received a Congressional Gold Medal in 2019.