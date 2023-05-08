Nabisco Implosion Scrapped After NJ Town Backlash

The planned implosion of a long-standing New Jersey factory, an unofficial town landmark that imbued the air with baked cookie smells for six decades before it closed in 2021, has been scrapped due to staunch community opposition, the developer at the center of the project confirmed Monday.

The Nabisco tower in Fair Lawn will still come down, says construction company Greek Development, which bought the 40-acre site off Route 2018 for $146.5 million a few years back. It'll just take longer -- and it won't be as loud.

"After extensive dialogue with local communities and businesses, Greek Development has made the decision not to implode the remaining portion of the Nabisco Tower," David Greek, managing partner, said in a statement. "We will utilize an alternative method of demolition that does not include the use of any explosives."

"Ownership is proceeding to undertake the additional time and expense to ensure the well-being and peace of mind of the surrounding residents," he added.

The news dropped hours before a scheduled Fair Lawn Planning Board meeting at which town officials confirmed the future of the site would be discussed. That discussion will apply only to what will replace the Nabisco Tower when it officially comes down, as the Board has jurisdiction only over the development proposal, not the demolition.

It's the latest demolition day for a tower that was supposed to be imploded in mid-April. Last month, it was abruptly postponed, according to the official township announcement, with no real public indication as to why or next steps.

The massive site on Route 208 has been a part of the landscape for as long as some folks can remember.

The demolition started last fall, but this big boom was expected to be among the more disruptive components. As the scheduled blast approached, residents expressed concerns about air quality and potential soil and water contamination. One school district announced closure plans out of an abundance of caution.

Several hundred people who live nearby also signed a petition demanding more information about the potential health, safety and environmental impacts of the implosion. Greek Development says the safety of residents and its workers has and remains its top priority. It's not clear how long it might take to tear the tower down now.

Fair Lawn officials say more information will be released as it becomes available.