Mysterious monolith appears on Las Vegas hiking trail

The Las Vegas Police Department is wondering "how did it get up there?"

During the COVID-19 pandemic, mysterious monoliths were popping up all over the country. This week, one reappeared in the Nevada desert.

On Monday, the Las Vegas Police Department shared photos of the towering structure near the Gass Peak hiking trail over the weekend.

"We see a lot of weird things when people go hiking like not being prepared for the weather, not bringing enough water... but check this out! Over the weekend, @LVMPDSAR spotted this mysterious monolith near Gass Peak north of the valley," the agency wrote in a Facebook post.

The agency is wondering "how did it get up there?"

Similarly, beginning in November 2020, monoliths began appearing across the U.S. and around the world. The structures were placed without anyone noticing and their origins are also a mystery.

Mysterious monolith appears in Romania

A mysterious monolith briefly appeared on a Romanian hillside, days after a similar monolith appeared in Utah.

