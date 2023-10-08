Music festival revelers in the Israeli desert were massacred by Hamas militants

As thousands of revelers danced at a music festival in an Israeli desert area in the early hours of Saturday morning, Hamas militants from Gaza descended upon the revelry.

Videos show young Israelis dancing to trance music under a giant Buddha statue and prayer flags around dawn — right around when festival goer Eliav Klein said he saw rockets launched from Gaza, startling the festival goers.

Shortly after, 260 people were killed at the event, according to a spokesperson for ZAKA, an Israeli non-governmental rescue and recovery organization.

“There was a traffic jam of cars trying to escape,” Klein said.

