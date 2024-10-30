Suspect in NYC woman's murder at luxury Hamptons spa found dead in Pennsylvania

A suspect in the murder of a New York City woman whose body was found in a guest room at a high-end resort and spa in the Hamptons this week has been found dead, authorities said Wednesday.

Thomas Gannon, 56, was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Honesdale, Pennsylvania, according to Suffolk County police. His connection to the victim, previously identified by police as 33-year-old Sabina Rosas, of Brooklyn, wasn't immediately clear. Police said only that the case was domestic.

Wednesday's development came hours after Rosas' family released a statement expressing their devastation.

Rosas was found in Shou Sugi Ban House on Montauk Highway in Watermill early Monday afternoon. Officials say a staff member discovered her body.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police say it was determined she was a victim of violence, though they did not say how she died.

In a statement Wednesday, the victim's family mourned her as "Sabina Khorramdel, our beloved daughter, sister, fiancee and friend."

"As the eldest of three daughters, Sabina brought excitement, adventure, joy and love to our family," read the statement in part. "We are devastated by this senseless loss and ask for privacy as we navigate this incredibly difficult time."

They later issued an updated statement upon learning the suspect was dead.

"This news has left our family with a mix of sorrow and frustration. While we are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life, we also feel a profound sense of injustice," the family said. "Sabina deserves justice, and we were seeking accountability for her death. The loss of the suspect means we will never hear the truth about what happened to her. This outcome has robbed us of the opportunity to find closure through the legal process."

"As we navigate this painful moment, we urge the world to remember Sabina for her who she was as a person, her spirit, the important work she did and the art that she created and brought life for us," they added. "The fight for truth and justice continues in our hearts, and we will honor Sabina's memory as we seek to ensure that her story is never forgotten."

A rep for Shou Sugi Ban House could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday.

Shou Sugi Ban House describes itself as "a private sanctuary and gated compound surrounded by evergreen trees and lush grasses." There are 13 rooms across three acres at the luxury retreat, along with "standalone luxury residences for short-term rentals." It offers amenities such as programs in yoga, meditation, fitness, nutrition, skin care, hydrotherapy, as well as massages and a culinary program "in a holistic, educational setting."

The place costs about $5,000 a night.

An investigation is ongoing. Southampton Police say they believe the death to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Homicide Division at 631-852-6396.