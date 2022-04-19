California

Mummified Body Found in Wall of Oakland Convention Center Identified as Missing Man

Joseph Edward Mejica, 42, was reported missing in August 2020, the coroner's office said

Google Maps

The mummified body found in the wall of the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, California, was identified as a 42-year-old man who vanished nearly two years ago, the coroner's office said Tuesday.

The body was found in March by a construction crew doing remodeling work at the historic downtown building. A worker noticed what appeared to be a human body in a wall that was being deconstructed, according to Lt. Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelly said the conditions in the walls helped preserve the body, identified by the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau as Joseph Edward Mejica. A cause of death is pending.

California
