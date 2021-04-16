Multiple Victims in Reported Shooting at Indianapolis FedEx Facility

A shooting has been reported late Thursday at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

According to WTHR, NBC’s Indianapolis affiliate, officers found “multiple victims” at 8951 Mirabel Road on Thursday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to NBC News that the shooting was at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis International Airport.

It is unclear exactly how many people were shot and the severity of their injuries.

FedEx did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Indianapolis State Police Sgt. John Perrine said in a tweet that police planned to make a statement to news outlets at a nearby hotel.

In an earlier tweet, Perrine said Interstate 70 near the facility was closed in both directions. It has since reopened, but with no access to Ameriplex Parkway from either direction.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.