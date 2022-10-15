Oklahoma

‘Multiple' Remains Found in Oklahoma River After Four Friends Vanish, Authorities Say

The process of recovering the remains "will take some time, and currently, we have more questions than answers," a police official said.

Via NBC NewsChannel

What appear to be "multiple” human remains were found partially submerged in a river in the small Oklahoma city of Okmulgee Friday, nearly a week after the disappearance of four adult friends, authorities said Friday.

It wasn’t clear if the remains were of the four men, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice told reporters. Authorities were working to document and recover them, he said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“This process will take some time, and currently, we have more questions than answers,” he said.

Prentice said he notified the families of the missing men, who were last seen Sunday night leaving a home by bicycle, even though the remains haven’t been identified.

The department on Tuesday named the missing men as Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32; and Alex Stevens, 29. Relatives had reported them missing earlier, the department said in a statement.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

travel 3 hours ago

Thinking of Flying For the Holidays This Year? Expect to Pay More for Airfare Than at Any Other Time in Recent Years

health 3 hours ago

Surge in Cases of RSV, a Virus That Can Severely Sicken Infants, is Filling Hospital Beds

Read the full story here at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Oklahomamurdermissing person
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us