Connecticut

5 people hospitalized, person of interest in custody after shooting at Connecticut mall

Five people have been transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds, but officials tell NBC Connecticut that there are no fatalities.

By Angela Fortuna and Melissa Cooney

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at a mall in Waterbury, Connecticut, and a person of interest has been taken into custody.

The police department responded to a shooting incident at Brass Mill Center at around 4:40 p.m.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Five people have been transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said some injuries are more serious than others, but all of the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Officials tell NBC Connecticut that there are no fatalities.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Authorities believe a man in his 20s shot at multiple people after a conflict escalated.

The shooting wasn't random, and the gunman used a semi-automatic pistol, according to police.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Trump administration 39 mins ago

Live updates: Trump administration stops new student visa interviews

Canada 46 mins ago

King Charles III says Canada faces unprecedented dangers as Trump threatens annexation

Detectives have identified a person of interest and he's in police custody.

Police said the area is now secure and there's no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

Gov. Ned Lamont issued a statement about the incident, calling it a tragic shooting.

"We are grateful to law enforcement, who acted swiftly ... Our hearts break for the Waterbury community, the victims, and their families who have been impacted by this incident," Lamont said.

People inside the mall during the shooting sheltered in place, and police are interviewing them to gather more information.

This article tagged under:

ConnecticutWaterbury
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us