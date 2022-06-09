Maryland

3 Killed in Shooting at Maryland Manufacturing Facility

An active shooter opened fire in the facility in Smithsburg, Maryland

Three people are dead after someone opened fire inside a manufacturing facility in western Maryland Thursday afternoon, Gov. Larry Hogan said.

Deputies responded to the active shooting at Columbia Machine, Inc. on Bikle Road in Smithsburg around 2:30 p.m.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said there are "multiple fatalities." Hogan later confirmed at a news conference that three people were killed.

The suspect was shot and injured during a confrontation with a Maryland State Police trooper, the sheriff's office said. The shooter was hospitalized, but their condition is unclear at this time.

The trooper suffered a minor injury, authorities said.

Smithsburg is in a remote area near the Maryland-Pennsylvania border and a few miles from Hagerstown, Maryland.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

