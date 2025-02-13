Attack suspected after car plows into 27 pedestrians in Munich

German police said Thursday that 27 people were injured when a car plowed into a crowd in the city of Munich in what officials called a "suspected attack."

The incident came the day before a major security conference attended by world leaders was set to begin.

The car driven by a 24-year-old Afghan struck pedestrians in the city center on or near Dachauer Straße and Seidlstraße and prompted a "major police operation," police said, adding that the driver of the car had been "secured" by police and poses no further threat.

At a press conference with police and the Bavarian state government, officials said at least 27 people were injured. Earlier, Munich police said at least two of those hurt were seriously injured.

A large presence of police and firefighters was at the scene and police have warned the public to avoid the area.

Police spokesman Thomas Schelshorn told NBC News at the scene that the motive remains unclear, but confirmed that a trade union demonstration had been taking place nearby.

The Munich Security Conference, which is an annual meeting of politicians and defense officials from across the world, is set to get underway on Friday amid a large police presence and tight security protocol.

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are expected to attend, and are slated to meet with U.S. partners in order to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine while at the summit.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.

