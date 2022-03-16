University of the Southwest

Multiple Dead in Crash Involving New Mexico School's Golf Teams in West Texas

The crash involved a pickup and a vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's men's and women's golf teams from a tournament, officials said

Bright flashing police lights
Douglas Sacha via Getty Images

An unknown number of people were killed Tuesday night when a bus carrying members of a New Mexico university’s golf teams and a pickup collided in West Texas, officials said.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Steven Blanco said the head-on collision happened around 8:17 p.m., according to video from NBC affiliate KWES of Midland.

The crash involved a vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest’s men’s and women’s golf teams and a pickup, Blanco said.

There were deaths in both vehicles, he said.

 



University of the SouthwestNew Mexico
