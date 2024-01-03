Mountain Dew Baja Blast hits stores nationwide all year as Taco Bell fan-favorite drink turns 20

A fan-favorite soft drink flavor sold exclusively at Taco Bell is set to be offered in stores nationwide all year.

As part of Mountain Dew's Baja Blast 20th anniversary, PepsiCo announced it will sell the soda in cans and bottles in grocery stores across the U.S. for the rest of the year.

"MTN DEW BAJA BLAST has cemented its place as a fan-favorite flavor in pop culture and as a staple in countless Taco Bell orders, so we knew we had to celebrate its 20th anniversary in a big way," said JP Bittencourt, vice president of marketing at Mountain Dew, in a statement.

Customers who purchase the soda in-store or at Taco Bell will also be able to scan the drink online to earn rewards like Baja Blast gear, accessories and electronics.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"Because of you, everyone nationwide can now buy the beloved flavor in-stores and as always, at Taco Bell, all year long and earn rewards while doing so... that's a win-win," Bittencourt said.

As part of the drink's 20th anniversary, PepsiCo also announced Baja Blast will launch its first-ever Super Bowl commercial during Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.