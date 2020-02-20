Mount Vernon Yanks Souvenir Washington Dentures Over Slavery Link

George Washington's Mount Vernon estate says it will no longer sell a souvenir depicting the founding father's false teeth amid criticism that Washington's dentures were made with teeth pulled from the mouths of people who were enslaved.

Critics said selling a souvenir magnet depicting Washington's famous false teeth trivialized the fact that Washington's slaves had to lose their own teeth.

On Wednesday, Mount Vernon said on Twitter that it would remove the magnet from its online store.

Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We have alerted our management team, and have removed the item from our online store. — Mount Vernon (@MountVernon) February 19, 2020

It has been known for years that Washington paid about six pounds for nine teeth that were pulled from slaves' mouths.

That fact received renewed attention following publication of a revisionist biography.