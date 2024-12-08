California

10 injured after motorcycle crash at holiday parade in Southern California

The ten people, including the officer, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

By Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ten people were injured after an officer on a motorcycle crashed into a crowd at a holiday parade in Palm Springs, California.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday as a holiday parade went down Palm Canyon Drive, a street in downtown Palm Springs.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The ten people, including the officer, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were all being treated at a nearby hospital.

One of those injured included a 2-year-old child, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available. The parade resumed after the street was cleared from the collision.

The California Highway Patrol is leading the investigation of the crash.

This article tagged under:

California
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us