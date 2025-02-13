Mother gives birth to baby girl while aboard subway in Manhattan

Next stop: motherhood.

A pregnant woman gave birth while on a subway train in New York City, according to officials.

The 25-year-old went into labor while she was aboard an uptown W train at the 34th Street Herald Square stop in Manhattan around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the MTA said.

One of the passengers on the train said the mother-to-be fell to the ground, and others quickly rushed to help her. Riders raced to tell the conductor what was happening, and he held the train at the station.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Just a few moments later, the cries of a newborn baby filled the train car.

The incident, and delivery, occurred so quickly that two women on the train helped cut the umbilical cord.

EMS responded to the station shortly after, taking the mother and newborn baby girl to NYC Health + Hospitals Bellevue, where both were said to be resting and doing well.