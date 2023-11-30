Nancy Pelosi

Mother and son who aided in theft of Pelosi's laptop on Jan. 6 sentenced

Online “Sedition Hunters” identified the mother-son duo after the FBI mistakenly raided the Alaska home of a woman it mistook for Maryann Mooney-Rondon

By NBC News

Maryann Mooney-Rondon, left, and Rafael Rondon.
U.S. District Court for District of Columbia

A mother and son who aided in the theft of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop — whom online sleuths identified after the FBI mistakenly raided the home of another Donald Trump supporter in Alaska — were sentenced Wednesday.

Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son, Rafael Rondon, were arrested in October 2021 after they were identified by online "Sedition Hunters" who have aided in hundreds of cases against Capitol rioters.

Before their identification, online sleuths had dubbed the pair “AirheadLady” and “AirheadBoy” because they emerged from the Capitol wearing stolen emergency escape hoods, which the duo subsequently admitted stealing.

U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb sentenced Rondon to 18 months of home incarceration and Mooney-Rondon to 12 months of home incarceration. She described the sentence as “jail but at home” and said they would be confined to home 24/7. Both will be on probation for five years.

