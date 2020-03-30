coronavirus

More Than 400 Long-Term Care Facilities in US Have Coronavirus Cases

Signs from multiple states point to a rapid increase in cases in nursing homes

Emergency personnel in protective suits help move people out of St. Joseph's Senior Home in Woodbridge, N.J., Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

There are now more than 400 long-term care facilities nationwide with residents who are infected with coronavirus cases, an increase of 172 percent from 146 on Monday, March 23, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Signs from multiple states point to a rapid increase in cases in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

On Friday, a Washington state official told NBC News there were 53 facilities with cases.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Donald Trump 14 hours ago

US Coronavirus Updates: US Service Member Dies of Coronavirus; NY Death Toll Climbs

Donald Trump 6 hours ago

New Trump Mileage Standards to Gut Obama Climate Effort

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusnursing homes
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us