More Than 1 Million New Jerseyans Have Already Voted by Mail, Governor Says

What to Know More than one million New Jerseyans have already cast their mail-in ballots for this year’s elections, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

Voters have until Election Day to vote by mail. Ballots can be returned through mailboxes specifically designated for voting, in person or by mail if postmarked by Nov. 3.

The COVID-19 outbreak has upended the presidential election in New Jersey. Murphy, a Democrat, ordered a nearly all-mail election, with registered voters automatically getting a ballot in the mail.

In a tweet, the governor said: “Vote-by-mail is a win for democracy.”

The news comes a day after the registration deadline for state residents.

Voters can return the ballot in the mail, drop it in one of at least 10 drop boxes in each county, or bring it on Election Day in person to their polling place. Traditional machine voting won’t be an option for voters, except for those with disabilities who require it.

At the top of the ballot is president. Voters are also picking a U.S. senator and all Houses districts are up for re-election.

There are three ballot questions as well: legalizing recreational marijuana, delaying the legislative redistricting if the Census is delayed, and a property tax break of veterans who served during peacetime.