Mayor to Mad NYC School Parents: Cuomo Is About to Close Indoor Dining and Gyms, Too

What to Know New York City schools move all-remote indefinitely as of Thursday after the city hit Mayor Bill de Blasio's 3 percent rolling positivity rate threshold a day earlier; there is no timeline set for an in-person return

More restrictions are coming soon; de Blasio says it's "just a matter of time" before Gov. Cuomo declares NYC an orange zone, which bans indoor dining and closes gyms and salons

The developments come amid a U.S. COVID surge that has left no state untouched; cases have increased in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. in the last 14 days. The death toll has topped 250k

Today in New York City you can have dinner inside a restaurant. You can go to a salon or barbershop. You can visit museums. You can't send your child to public school.

Parents were left in anxious limbo for a week as the city kept inching closer to the mayor's 3 percent positivity rate closure threshold. It eventually hit that Wednesday, according to city data. Now families once again are scrambling to ensure their kids have the tools they need to learn fully remotely indefinitely -- and to ensure someone will be home to care for them full-time for the duration.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says he's hopeful the closure will last just a few weeks. He expects to provide clarity on reopening benchmarks before Thanksgiving after consultation with the state. In the meantime, city officials say they understand the sudden -- and all-too-familiar -- inconvenience parents are facing yet again.

"This is a tough day. It was a tough decision yesterday. It's not something anyone can possibly be happy about. I understand the frustration of parents," de Blasio said Thursday. "We will bring our schools back. But we're going to have to reset the equation. Something is changing, it's changing rapidly in this city. We certainly see what's happening around the country. We've got to reset the equation."

"Our schools have been extraordinarily safe. We've got to keep it that way," he added. "We can't just stand pat with a strategy that worked before when conditions are changing. We need to come up with even more stringent rules to make schools work and testing is going to be absolutely crucial."

Many frustrated parents question why bars and restaurants are allowed to stay open when they're at higher risk of spreading COVID-19 and the city's own data has shown an in-school positivity rate under 0.2 percent — a number Gov. Andrew Cuomo says indicates schools are safer than New York City streets. A number of parents plan to rally outside City Hall later Thursday in protest.

To parents angry that restaurants and bars stay open as schools close, de Blasio had a stark message Thursday: It's just a matter of time before those shut, too.

New York City schools will move all-remote Thursday, the mayor tweeted Wednesday. The announcement came as Gov. Andrew Cuomo wrapped up a news briefing in which he said NYC could soon become an orange zone. NBC New York's Adam Hardning reports.

"The governor made clear yesterday that it's just a matter of time before indoor dining will close and other types of things," he said. "Anyone who heard those words 'orange zone' yesterday ... the orange zone rules are clear. And New York City will before long be in that orange zone status. Those restrictions are coming."

De Blasio said he expects them in a week or two. The ongoing growth of the city's daily case average, which topped 1,200 for the first time Thursday since May 8, makes it almost inevitable that the city's rolling positivity rate will eventually meet the governor's criteria for an orange zone -- unless, somehow, the volume of negative tests manages to defy current trends and hold the positivity rate down.

Handout

That is highly unlikely in de Blasio's view: "I don't think it's an 'if' the city is going into an orange zone. It's 'when.' By any normal count, just looking at the state's own number system, we're talking a week or two before we're in that orange zone status. I'm sorry to say that, but that's the blunt truth."

The mayor says he spoke to Cuomo at length Wednesday when the governor sowed the first seeds in announcing he was prepared to transition the city to an orange zone if it meets his micro-cluster criteria. That criteria also is a 3 percent rolling positivity rate threshold, though state reporting of that metric differs from the city. As of Wednesday, Cuomo had New York City at 2.5 percent.

Should it hit 3 percent and Cuomo declare the city an orange zone, indoor dining will be banned, gyms and salons would close and capacity at houses of worship would be limited to 33 percent. Schools would move all-remote, a moot point now for public schools but one that would affect private and charter schools, which are not subject to de Blasio's shutdown.

There is a "test out" option that enables cluster zone schools to reopen ahead of the two-week minimum shutdown. Cuomo said he would need to devise a new formula should New York City turn orange. The sheer volume of students in the nation's largest school system makes his current testing requirement impossible.

Testing will be a crucial component of reopening New York City's public schools to in-person learning, orange zone or not, de Blasio said. He urged parents to sign consent forms to have their children tested as they await news on new standards.

Orange zones also cap social gatherings at 10 people. That restriction has already been imposed statewide as of last week. Parts of Brooklyn and Queens have had their own cluster zones for weeks now; some are shaded orange, some are yellow. Cuomo established a new yellow zone, which mandates weekly randomized testing of students and staff but keeps schools open (until the mayor's shutdown, anyway), in Staten Island last week and a new yellow zone in the Bronx Wednesday. He also expanded the yellow zone in Queens to Astoria.

Transitioning all of New York City to an orange zone raises new questions about Cuomo's micro-cluster approach, which has thus far targeted highly specific geographic areas within certain communities to curb higher-than-average rates of viral spread.

Test any given neighborhood in New York City, and you'll likely find many with positivity rates well below that 3 percent threshold. You'll also likely find many with positivity rates that are significantly higher.

Whatever the plan, de Blasio said Wednesday that "the state has made very clear additional restrictions are coming and coming soon" to the entirety of the city. He reiterated the same message on Thursday.

Doctors warn medical resources are being pushed to the limit as coronavirus cases surge.

While New York, including and especially the city, has fared much better than virtually every state amid the latest U.S. COVID surge, Cuomo has warned for weeks the numbers will continue to climb -- a consequence of the domestic and international climate, colder weather and the long-dreaded holiday travel threat.

The governor sounded his most urgent alarm yet on that front Wednesday before de Blasio's school announcement, predicting a "tremendous spike" in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving. He pleaded with people once again to be careful.

“Your dining room table at Thanksgiving sounds safe,” the Democrat said at a news briefing in Albany. “No, you won’t be safe. It’s an illusion.”

Cuomo has imposed a series of new restrictions targeted gyms, restaurants, bars and social gatherings in the last seven days, though believes additional steps are needed to curb a viral resurgence that threatens to spiral out of control in much of the U.S. The numbers have been rising for weeks already -- and steadily.

The governor says his goal is to mitigate the increase.

New York has averaged more than 4,700 new cases over the last six days, more than quadruple the number it was seeing at the end of October. Hospitalizations are climbing, too. The 2,202 total reported Wednesday is the highest since June 8. The daily death toll, which is a lagging indicator, is also slowly rising.

Mount Vernon officials have issued a stay-at-home advisory to protect residents from the rise in COVID-19 cases. Marc Santia reports.

Treatment is more effective now than it was in the spring, which may reduce the death toll associated with this latest wave -- at least in certain parts of the country. But a renewed sense of anxiety, one that is all too familiar, is oversweeping the public once again as the holiday season fast approaches.

Coronavirus cases have increased in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam over the past 14 days. The national death toll topped 250,000 Wednesday, the world's highest, and hospitalizations are at record highs.

The Empire State still holds the third- or fourth-lowest positivity rate in the nation on any given day, but that measure has become relative to the success it had in containing the virus over the summer, where it saw more than a full month of daily positivity rates below 1 percent. New York reported a 3.43 percent daily positivity rate Wednesday; the seven-day rolling average was at 2.9 percent.

About 10 percent of the city's total COVID cases have stemmed from travel, which is why Cuomo initially implemented a quarantine order. He has modified that to a sweeping testing policy, saying no one should travel to New York without proof of a negative test. New Yorkers who leave the state for more than 24 hours also are required to quarantine upon returning for at least three days and then get a test. If they choose not to be tested, they're required to complete the full 14-day isolation.

The mayors of four New Jersey cities in the state's hardest-hit Essex County have agreed to impose a 24-hour curfew on all nonessential business if COVID cases continue to rise. NBC New York's Phil Lipof reports.

The viral increases have been steeper in neighboring New Jersey, which also is testing at record levels. The Garden State's positivity rate topped 10 percent Wednesday, Gov. Phil Murphy said, calling that "unacceptably high."

Amid the soaring viral rates, New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, citing predictive models, warned the state's daily case toll could double to 8,000 or 10,000 by December or January "if we did nothing."

"We could be right back to March and April," she said.

Asked on MSNBC Thursday whether he thinks he can avoid a new shutdown given the numbers' trend, Murphy said all options remain on the table.

"We'll shut down if we think by doing so we will directly impact transmission. And we look at all of our options all the time and we'll continue to," he said. "The next two or three months are gonna be brutal, in New Jersey and I believe in America."

Even just 50 percent compliance with social distancing and facial coverings would significantly help beat back the increases, Persichilli said. That includes taking precautions even with members of one's own family, she says -- a cautionary note of utmost importance with Thanksgiving just one week away.

The official mantra has been to avoid travel and to avoid Thanksgiving gatherings as a general rule, but acknowledging many won't heed that advice, officials have released varying guidelines. Limit any dinners to immediate household members. Do not have more than 10 people in your home at any given time. Persichilli said earlier this week that singing shouldn't be permitted and music should be low to avoid shouting, which could spew saliva -- and spread COVID.

Growers and retailers say demand for smaller turkeys and dishes has already outpaced supply this year as families scale down on holiday dinners and traditions. Here's how you can scale down your own dinners, while keeping the spirit of festivities the same as years past.

No state has been untouched by the latest COVID surge. The White House task force bluntly stated in its latest weekly report that there is "now aggressive, unrelenting, expanding broad community spread across the country, reaching most counties, without evidence of improvement but rather, further deterioration."

Experts say life in the U.S. won't return to any semblance of normalcy until there is an effective and widely available vaccine. That may not happen for months, despite encouraging news from two vaccine front-runners this week.

The latest highlight came Wednesday when Pfizer said final analysis found its vaccine 95 percent effective. The pharmaceutical company said it plans to submit an emergency approval application to the FDA "within days." Moderna also plans to seek emergency approval for its vaccine in the coming weeks.

New York City school buildings remained open on Monday as the city’s coronavirus test results stayed under the limit that would force a shutdown. Meanwhile, New Jersey lowered its indoor and outdoor gathering limits. NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.

Mitigation measures may be needed well beyond any vaccine rollout anyway. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, says people should not abandon masks or social distancing even after they've been vaccinated.

"Even though, for the general population, it might be 90[%] to 95% effective," Fauci said, reporting to effectiveness rates shown in Pfizer and Moderna trials, "you don't necessarily know, for you, how effective it is."

Up to 10 percent of immunized people could still get the virus, even at those high success rates, CNBC reported.