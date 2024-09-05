Real estate

Half a house in California goes up for sale for half a million after being crushed by tree

The 2,000-square-foot property boasts a damaged roof, toppled chimney and about half the home missing.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

A unique listing in Southern California has the public buzzing at what many locals may consider a bargain with the below-market asking price. However, it comes with a catch.

The property located at 113 South Mountain Ave. in Monrovia is listed at a modest $500,000 – a price many would consider desirable in the Southland. It comes at a bargain since it’s the remnants of a house that was heavily damaged by a toppled tree earlier this summer.

Fortunately, the previous owners of the home were unharmed when the pine tree crashed on their abode. The owner has since decided to sell the 2,000-square-foot property. Describing it as an “open concept house” on the market, real estate agent Kevin Wheeler is overseeing the sale of the home.

“The best of indoor-outdoor living,” he said.

With a heavily damaged roof, a toppled chimney and about half of the home missing, the property on Mountain Avenue certainly stands out against other listings.

“I definitely am winning the contest of ugliest duckling in my brokerage with this home,” Wheeler said.

Despite the home being red-tagged, Wheeler said he’s received a healthy amount of interest in the listing.

“I’ve had an astronomical number of calls on this property,” he said.

Wheeler added that the home would likely be torn down by its next owner. However, he added that the next buyer should do their due diligence in having a clear understanding of the permitting required to make the space livable.

To contact Wheeler about the property, click here for more information.

This article tagged under:

Real estate
