NJ Newborn Hostage Suspect Accused of Shooting Officer Dead After Gun Battle: Sources

The hostage standoff in Long Branch came to a deadly conclusion in the early hours of the morning after a shootout between officers and the man accused of wounding a law enforcement officer, sources told NBC New York.

Law enforcement sources say the suspect finally exited the home on Chelsea Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday -- holding a 2-week-old baby and a police shield -- firing at officers. Three officers reportedly fired back, killing the man.

The newborn was safely recovered from outside the home and taken by first responders.

Moments after the shootout, officers quickly realized the house had been set on fire. Despite best efforts, all that remained after work by the fire department was the charred remains of four walls.

The standoff began nearly nine hours earlier when a team of law enforcement officials tried to bring the man into custody in connection with a murder investigation, according to the sources. An officer with the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office standing at the front door of the Long Branch home was hit with gunshots sent through the door.

The officer was struck in the shin and the ankle, sources told NBC New York. The officer was treated at Jersey Shore University Medical Center and released after no bone fractures were found and the bullet missed any major arteries.

The man who allegedly fired the shots from inside the home refused to exit for the remainder of the day, holding hostage a 2-week-old baby, the child of the suspect's girlfriend.

The suspect is not from New Jersey, and is wanted for unspecified crimes in other states, sources said.

Because of the incident, North Jersey Coast Line rail service between Long Branch and Little Silver was suspended in both directions. Those who live nearby were told to evacuate their homes for their safety.

The FBI was at the scene, along with local law enforcement. The New Jersey Attorney General's Office will takeover the investigation, per protocol when an officer fires a weapon.