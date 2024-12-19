Florida

Florida police issue warning after monkeys are spotted roaming residential community

Officials have asked residents to not feed or approach the monkeys

By NBC staff

Monkey spotted in Orange City, Florida.
Orange City Police Department

Police in Florida are warning residents to stay away from monkeys spotted roaming a residential community this week.

The Orange City Police Department said it has received "multiple reports of monkey sightings" within the Volusia County city.

"It's kind of one of those once-in-a-lifetime situations that you don't expect to be a part of," Collin Innes, an area resident, told NBC affiliate WESH-TV.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission later told Innes they believe the monkey "likely came from up north."

Officials have asked residents to not feed or approach the monkeys, adding that residents should contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission if they spot one.

"It probably weighed about 50 pounds, though I think it was more than that. It was definitely a big creature!," Jim Page, another area resident, told WESH.

Wild monkeys are not native to Florida and may have negative impacts on native wildlife, ecosystems and agriculture, the FWC told WESH.

