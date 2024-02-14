Moms are roasting fashion retailer Shein for its portrayal of the pregnant body

Shein is giving moms everywhere a good belly laugh.

In a screen grab recently posted to X, a maternity model for the fast-fashion giant poses in blue compression tights and a matching long sleeve workout top. Now, Shein is apologizing for it.

“I love this. This is exactly how a pregnant woman looks,” X user @jbfan911 joked.

I love this. This is exactly how a pregnant woman looks pic.twitter.com/BUSwx3dHx8 — Natalie (@jbfan911) February 2, 2024

“Do they know that the uterus expanding pushes all the other organs up and out of the way? her torso would not be ‘snatched’ like this. those organs have to go somewhere,” one person replied.

Other hilarious reactions included:

“What a blessing when you and your ass are pregnant at the same time. Your babies already have a built in best friend.”

“My favorite feature of these leggings is the built-in no-show bowling ball fanny pack.”

“As someone who works at an OBGYN office can confirm every pregnant patient looks like this.”

“Chatgpt is involved somehow I’m convinced.”

“ooh looks like she’s having twins, one in the front and one in the back.”

“This made me laugh way harder than it should have.”

“help why is the baby in her vagina.”

“Lol they forgot the part where being pregnant squishes all of your fat and organs up towards your rib cage meaning having a thin waist like that is highly unlikely. -signed, a pregnant lady.”

Shein has since removed the image from its website and is issuing an apology.

“We sincerely apologize for the recent product image from our supplier that was shared on our social media channels," a Shein spokesperson told TODAY.com in an email. "Representing pregnancy in such a manner does not reflect our values, and when we learned about the images, we immediately removed them. We are committed to updating our product review process to help prevent issues like this from happening in the future.”

In 2019, British model Louise Boyce went viral on Instagram after she called out the fashion industry for using fake bumps. Boyce was pregnant at the time and couldn't get work.

“I was absolutely shocked by how many women have no idea they are looking at models who aren’t really pregnant,” Boyce previously told TODAY. “They are comparing their bellies and their bodies and feeling bad. Some are driven to start dieting, which to me is just heartbreaking.”

“There needs to be more honesty in maternity advertising,” she continued. “Retailers have to recognize that bumps come in all different shapes and sizes and we gain weight in other places than just our tummies. Your boobs, bum and ankles get bigger, too.”

