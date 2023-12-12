New Jersey

Mom, son plunge into Passaic River amid icy driving

By NBC New York Staff

A mother and her son were miraculously unscathed when they swerved on an ice patch and ended up in the Passaic River Tuesday, authorities say.

The pair was driving southbound on Riverview Drive when the woman reported hitting ice and the vehicle spinning out of control, according to police. The mother and son were helped to land with a fire department ladder.

They refused medical attention at the scene.

The vehicle was later towed from the water.

