Missouri High School Student Suspended 3 Days After Recording Teacher Using Racial Slur in Class

A high school sophomore in Missouri was suspended three days after she recorded her teacher last week using a racist slur in class, prompting the teenager’s lawyer and mother to demand that the district apologize and expunge the suspension from her record.

The incident occurred May 9 in a geometry class at Glendale High School in Springfield, when the student’s teacher used the slur more than once, and the student then decided to pick up her cellphone and record, said the teenager’s lawyer, Natalie Hull.

The student, Mary Walton, recorded the teacher, whom the school district has not publicly identified, using the N-word twice in a video that lasts about one minute.

The teacher is no longer employed with the school system, Springfield Public Schools said. The student was suspended, Hull said, under a policy that prohibits students from recording faculty members unless they get consent.

School district spokesperson Stephen Hall said in a statement the teacher no longer is employed with the school system. Hall also defended punishment for students under similar circumstances.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com