Missing Princeton Student Found Dead

The 20-year-old student, a member of Princeton's Class of 2024, was last seen near Scully Hall, where she lived on campus, around 3 a.m. Friday last week

By Brian Thompson and Rana Novini

The body of missing Princeton University undergrad Misrach Ewunetie was recovered Thursday, nearly a full week after she vanished near the residence hall where she had been living, prosecutors say.

A facilities employee found Ewunetie on the campus' outskirts behind the tennis courts around 1 p.m., Mercer County prosecutors said. Law enforcement sources described the area as comparatively remote and restricted to authorized vehicles. The sources indicated there were no preliminary signs of trauma.

Prosecutors confirmed there were no obvious signs of injury to Ewunetie and said her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature. An autopsy will be conducted to determine her cause and manner of death.

Earlier Thursday, campus safety advised students they would see more drones, helicopters and watercraft canvassing the university for Ewunetie, who hadn't been seen since Friday, Oct. 14.

Hours before the grim discovery was announced, Gov. Phil Murphy weighed in on the case Thursday, saying he had been in touch with multiple law enforcement officials at various levels of government. The Democrat said all teams were doing everything they could to find her and bring her home safely.

The 20-year-old Ewunetie, a member of Princeton's Class of 2024, was last seen near Scully Hall, where she lived, around 3 a.m. last Friday, according to an alert from the university that went out earlier this week.

An email sent to students living on campus indicated Ewunetie's family and friends hadn't heard from her for days.

princeton student missing
News 4
Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old with Princeton University's Class of 2024, hasn't been seen since early Friday.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ewunetie was a junior pursuing a sociology degree with a computer applications certificate from the Ivy League school. She had internships with McKinsey & Company and Bank of America over the last few years and attended high school at Villa Angela-St. Joseph in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ewunetie was also a 2021 LEDA Career Fellow and spent years volunteering at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank in her home state, her profile said.

