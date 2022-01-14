Missing Dog Found Alive 6 Days After Landslide Destroyed Seattle Home

Six days after a Seattle house collapsed in a landslide during heavy rains, firefighters rescued a dog Thursday that had been missing and presumed dead, officials said.
The Seattle Fire Department said it went to the house Thursday to investigate reports that the owners may have heard the dog inside the home.
U.S. & World
Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.
“My baby!” Didi Fritts, one of the homeowners, yelled after the black dog was carried out of the home in the city’s Magnolia neighborhood, NBC affiliate KING of Seattle reported.
Video from the scene showed a rescuer saying “he’s OK” as the dog, Sammy, was taken out of the building. Sammy was described as being in stable condition.