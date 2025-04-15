Crime and Courts

Michigan man upset that girlfriend went on cruise is sent to prison for ship bomb hoax

Joshua Lowe, 19, took "full responsibility" for his actions.

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

A Michigan man who was upset that he had to watch pets while his girlfriend's family went on a cruise was sentenced to eight months in prison Monday for making a false bomb threat.

The email forced Carnival Corp. to check more than 1,000 rooms after the ship had departed Miami in January 2024, prosecutors said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

“Anyone making a bomb threat should expect to be taken at his word. Fortunately, this particular hoax did not result in physical injury,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said in a court filing.

Joshua Lowe, 19, was sentenced to prison during an appearance in federal court in Kalamazoo.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“FBI agents traced the email address to Lowe, who was living with his girlfriend’s family,” Kessler said. “Lowe admitted he sent the message because he was upset that the family went on the cruise, while leaving him behind to care for their pets.”

Lowe apologized in a letter to U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney.

“This is all my fault and take full responsibility,” he said.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsMichigan
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us