Michigan hospital shooting injures one, suspect in custody

Police in a northern suburb of Detroit confirmed there has been a shooting at a local hospital that left one person injured, calling the Thursday morning violence an isolated incident.

The shooting took place between two employees of Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital in a parking garage at the health system campus, said Troy Police Department Lt. Ben Hancock during a morning news conference.

One victim, a 25-year-old-man who was struck twice in the arm, was being treated at the hospital, Hancock said.

After a two-hour manhunt for the shooter, police announced about 9:45 a.m. local time that the suspect had been located and taken into custody.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Local residents received an emergency message on their phones Thursday morning, alerting them about an active shooter and advising them to avoid the area around the hospital and to shelter in place. WXYZ-TV interviewed one woman who was sheltering on the first floor of the hospital with other patients who were scheduled to get mammograms.

Local schools and daycares were placed in a soft lockdown, Hancock said.

A city of more than 87,000, Troy is located about 22 miles (35 kilometers) north of Detroit.

Last month, a man armed with a pistol and carrying zip ties took hospital staff in York, Pennsylvania, hostage before he was killed by police in a shootout that also left an officer dead, officials said. The shooter, identified as 49-year-old Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz, apparently intentionally targeted the hospital after he was in contact with the intensive care unit earlier in the week for medical care involving someone else, according to the York County district attorney.

Such violence at hospitals is on the rise, often in emergency departments but also maternity wards and intensive care units, hospital security consultant Dick Sem said. In hospital attacks, unlike random mass shootings elsewhere, the shooter is often targeting somebody, sometimes resentful about the care given to a relative who died, he added.