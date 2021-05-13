Miami TV Station Crew Attacked in Miami Beach While Filming Story on Crime

A Miami TV station crew was attacked Wednesday night in Miami Beach while, in a twist of irony, covering a story about efforts to curb violence in the city.

The crew from CBS affiliate WFOR-TV was reporting on the city’s decision to move the time of “last call” for alcohol purchases to 2 a.m. when they saw a fight taking place near 5th Street and Ocean Drive.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Members of one group of people attempted to stop the photojournalist from shooting video, at one point knocking his camera down and causing it to black out.

The station’s reporter called police and reported the first incident. The reporter then followed the group and two different people later attacked the crew and struck the camera.

Police later detained two people near 7th Street and Ocean Drive and took them into custody, charging both with felony criminal mischief and battery.

Both the reporter and photojournalist are okay, according to the station's website.

Following the incident, WFOR-TV released a statement saying:

“Last night, while reporting a story about efforts to reduce violence on South Beach, CBS4 journalists were attacked on the job. Our crew was shoved and punched during the incident and some equipment was damaged. First and foremost, we are relieved to hear from our colleagues that they were not injured.

We also want to acknowledge and thank the police officers who responded to the scene. CBS4 is dedicated to covering the issue of community violence, and will continue to pursue this important reporting.”