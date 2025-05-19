Florida

Miami nurse charged in death of mother after allegedly removing her intubation

Juansette Sabrina Green, 54, was arrested Friday on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of an elderly or disabled adult, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Miami nurse has been charged in the death of her mother, who died after having her intubation removed at a hospital, authorities said.

Juansette Sabrina Green, 54, was arrested Friday on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of an elderly or disabled adult, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE
Juansette Sabrina Green
Miami-Dade Corrections
Miami-Dade Corrections
Juansette Sabrina Green

According to an arrest report, on May 5, Green's mother had been taken to Northshore Medical Center after she was experiencing shortness of breath.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Her health continued to deteriorate and she was transferred to the intensive care unit, where she was intubated.

On Friday, Green called her son and daughter to come to Northshore because the victim was not doing well, the report said.

Green and the witnesses were alone with the victim in ICU room when Green said "I'm pulling out" and removed the intubation from the victim, the report said.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Memorial Day 22 mins ago

Ace Hardware will give out free American flags to honor veterans on Memorial Day

Health & Science 35 mins ago

The US hasn't seen a human bird flu case in 3 months. Experts are wondering why

An alarm went off and medical staff responded to the room to give aid to the victim, as Green told them to stop and said she "wanted her mother to go in peace," the report said.

The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

Green left the hospital before police arrived but was later taken into custody at her home and booked into jail, the report said.

The report said Green is a licensed nurse practitioner with more than 20 years of experience in the medical field.

Green appeared in court over the weekend, where a judge ordered her held without bond.

This article tagged under:

FloridaMiamiMiami-Dade County
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us