Mexico Zoo Director Killed, and Cooked 4 Pygmy Goats for Employee Christmas Party

Officials also found that the former director had allegedly sold off, traded, or eaten some of the animals in the zoo’s collection.

The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo’s pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said.

José Rubén Nava was replaced as director of the local zoo in the city of Chilpancingo on Jan. 12 following the death of a deer there.

But officials said Tuesday that an investigation found some of the animals in the zoo’s collection had allegedly been sold off, traded or eaten under Nava’s orders.

The state environment department said a zebra was traded for tools and deer and Watusi cattle were traded off to private individuals, without proper accounting.

It was not clear if Nava had been formally charged in the case, or if he had a lawyer.

But the most shocking accusation was made by Fernando Ruiz Gutierrez, the state environment department's director of wildlife. He said Nava had four of the zoo's male pygmy goats killed and cooked for an end-of-year banquet.

“These four animals slaughtered and cooked on the zoo's premises, and were served as food at the year-end party,” Ruiz Gutierrez said.

“This put the health of the people who ate them at risk, because these animals were not fit for human consumption,” he said.

Nava also allegedly traded the zoo's zebra for some tools needed to fix things around the zoo, but an inspection did not locate any such tools at the facility.

