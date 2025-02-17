Celebrity News

Mexican singer Paquita la del Barrio dies at 77

Born in Alto Lucero, Veracruz, Paquita faced various health problems in recent years

By Jonathan Lloyd

Pictured:Paquita la del Barrio on stage at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on September 23, 2021.
Mexican singer Francisca Viveros Barradas, widely known as Paquita la del Barrio, has died, according to a statement on the beloved entertainer's social platforms.

Details about a cause of death were not immediately available. She faced various health problems in recent years.

"With deep pain and sadness, we confirm the death of our 'Paquita la del Barrio' in her home in Veracruz...," according to the statement. "At this time of great pain, we respectfully ask all media outlets and the public to give us space and understanding so that her family can grieve in privacy and peace."

In 2022, Barradas was hospitalized for a pulmonary thrombosis, which affected her mobility and forced her to limit performances.

With a career spanning more than five decades, her music leveled fierce criticism at a culture of aggressive machismo, including her hit "Rata de dos Patas."

In 2021, Paquita was awarded the Billboard Artistic Career Award at the Billboard Latin Music Awards ceremony.

Born in Alto Lucero, Veracruz in 1947, Barradas became known for her empowering music, recording 33 albums and selling more than 20 million copies. She performed alongside well-known Latin artists, including Ricardo Arjona.

She received multiple Grammy nominations.

