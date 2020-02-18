Mexican Man Arrested in Miami for Allegedly Being a Russian Agent

A Mexican national is accused of working on behalf of Russia while allegedly trying to conduct surveillance of a U.S. government source in Miami, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday.

Hector Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes, a Mexican national, has been arrested and charged with a single count of failing to register as an agent of a foreign power, Russia, NBC News reports.

A senior Justice Department official says that for now, they’re not too concerned about Fuentes’ surveillance effort. Fuentes has not been charged with espionage.

The complaint alleges that Fuentes was recruited in 2019 and at that time he was directed by a Russian government official to rent a property in Miami-Dade County, and to rent that apartment not in his own name or to tell family about their meetings. Fuentes then allegedly traveled to Russia and discussed the arrangements.

