Putin vows to crush Wagner mercenary chief's armed revolt

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin of "treason" and vowed to crush the growing armed rebellion.

Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group and once a confidant of the Russian leader, claimed that he and his fighters had taken Rostov-on-Don, where the Russian military headquarters overseeing the war in Ukraine is based.

The mercenary rebels appeared to be heading north toward the capital, with fighters reported to be moving through areas a few hundred miles away from Moscow.

Prigozhin on Friday accused Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of ordering a rocket strike on Wagner’s camps in Ukraine, and vowed to punish “those who destroyed our lads.”

