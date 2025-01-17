Menendez Brothers

Menendez brothers resentencing hearing rescheduled due to LA wildfires

Originally set for the end of January, the county's top prosecutor announced Friday that a judge continued the hearing to March.

The highly anticipated resentencing hearing for Lyle and Erik Menendez has been rescheduled due to the Los Angeles County wildfires.

Originally set for Jan. 30 and 31, the county's top prosecutor announced Friday that a judge continued the hearing to March 20-21.

"The continuance is due to the impact of recent wildfires on the parties’ extensive preparations for the hearings," according to a statement from District Attorney Nathan Hochman's office.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Gascón recommended resentencing in October for the brothers, serving life sentences for the 1989 shotgun murders of their parents at the family's Beverly Hills mansion. Hochman, who defeated Gascón in the November election, met earlier this year with family members who support resentencing.

Prosecutors in California are reviewing the convictions of the Menendez brothers, who were found guilty in the 1989 killing of their parents, officials said on Thursday.

The deadly Eaton and Palisades fires started Jan. 7 and became two of the most destructive on record in California.

