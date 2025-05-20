Menendez brothers' parole hearing pushed back to late summer

The parole hearing for the Menendez brothers has been pushed back to later this summer, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Monday.

The parole hearing for Erik and Lyle Menendez has been rescheduled to Aug. 21 and 22. It’s unclear why the hearing, originally slated for June 13, was pushed back.

Last week, Judge Michael Jesic reduced the brothers’ sentences to 50 years to life for the 1989 murders of their parents. The resentencing makes them immediately eligible for parole under the state’s youthful offender law because they committed the crime at ages 18 and 21 -- both under the age of 26.

Ultimately, it’s up to Gov. Gavin Newsom to approve or deny their parole since he could override the board’s recommendation. He ordered the state parole board to conduct a comprehensive risk assessment to determine the brothers' danger to the public if they are released.

The pair’s controversial road to resentencing comes after long-fought attempts to regain their freedom. Numerous social media users rallied behind the brothers, as did the majority of their family.

The brothers said the shooting murders of their parents, Jose and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez, came as a result of years of abuse, including alleged sexual abuse by their father.

