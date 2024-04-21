MEMPHIS

2 dead, 6 injured at Memphis park party with hundreds attending, police say

There were no immediate arrests reported.

By The Associated Press

FILE - Memphis Police vehicle sits outside the Memphis Police Department
Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Eight people were shot including two men who were killed at an unsanctioned public party in a Memphis city park Saturday night, police said.

The Memphis Police Department initially reported there were 16 people shot but revised the number as the investigation continued, noting in a social media post that the error appeared to have been a result of “several victims being reported multiple times.”

Officers responded at 7:19 p.m. to a reported shooting, Chief Cerelyn Davis said during a news conference at the scene.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene and one person was in critical condition, Davis said.

The shooting occurred at a block party in Orange Mound Park, which Davis said included an estimated 200 to 300 attendees but did not appear to have been issued a city permit.

“In light of recent events, we stand together to denounce these senseless acts of violence,” Davis said.

There were no immediate arrests reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates...

