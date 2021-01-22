Mega Millions Jackpot Nears $1 Billion for Friday's Drawing

Lottery players will have another shot Friday night at the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The Mega Millions top prize climbed to an estimated $970 million. It is only the third time in lottery history that a national jackpot game nears the $1 billion mark. The current Mega Millions record is $1.536 billion, sold in Oct. 2018.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since Sept. 15, allowing the prize to grow larger and larger over four months.

Such a long stretch without a winner is rare but also reflects the incredibly small odds of matching all six numbers — one in 302.5 million. Still, excitement for Friday's drawing has grown after one lucky ticket was sold in Maryland for the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot ever at $730 million. The odds of winning that game are one in 292.2 million.

The prizes listed are for winners who choose an annuity option, paid over 30 years. Winners almost always opt for cash prizes, which for Mega Millions would be $716.3 million cash.

Those prizes also would be subject to federal taxes, and most states would take a cut as well.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.