Mega millions

Here are the winning numbers for Tuesday's $681 million Mega Millions jackpot

The ticket for the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, worth $1.602 billion, was sold on Aug. 8, 2023, in Florida. 

By NBC Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An estimated $681 million Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs Tuesday night.

Here are Tuesday's winning numbers: 12, 41, 43, 52, 55, 9, and a Megaplier of 4x

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Tuesday's jackpot will be the seventh-highest lottery jackpot ever. The jackpot also comes with a lump-sum cash option estimated at $337.1 million.

The ticket for the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, worth $$1.58 billion, was sold on Aug. 8, 2023, in Florida

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Lottery jackpots grow so large because the odds of winning are so small. For Mega Millions, players have a 1 in 302.6 million chance of taking home the top prize. 

And, lottery winnings do not come without taxes. There's a mandatory 24% federal withholding for winnings above $5,000 that goes straight to the IRS; some states tax lottery winnings as well.

“The lesson didn’t really go according to plan.” Math professor Nicholas Kapoor bought a Powerball ticket to demonstrate how improbable it is to win the lottery – and then he won $100,000. Here’s what he wants you to know about playing the Powerball.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Missouri 2 hours ago

Missouri man arrested in Indiana woman's 1993 stabbing death

NBA 4 hours ago

NJ touts possible $400M in tax incentives in pitch to lure the Sixers to Camden

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

This article tagged under:

Mega millions
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us