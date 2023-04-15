Germany

Mediators Propose Deal in German Public Sector Pay Dispute

A panel mediating between German public sector employers and labor unions has put forward a compromise proposal to avert further strikes over pay

By The Associated Press

A panel mediating between German public sector employers and labor unions put forward a compromise proposal Saturday to avert further strikes over pay.

Mediators proposed a raise of 5.5% on top of a fixed 200-euro monthly increase for the millions of people that work in the public sector.

The overall increase should result in employees getting at least 340 euros ($378) more every month under the proposal, which would run until December 2024, the panel said.

The mediators also recommended a one-off payment of 3,000 euros ($3,331) — with lower sums for trainees — to balance out the inflation workers in Germany and elsewhere have suffered from recently.

The non-binding proposal is intended to serve as the basis for further negotiations between employers and unions representing some 2.5 million workers.

A 24-hour walkout over pay paralyzed trains, planes and public transit systems in Germany last month.

This article tagged under:

Germany
