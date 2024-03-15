McDonald's hit with global system outages, halting orders and closing restaurants around the world

System outages at McDonald’s were reported worldwide Friday, shuttering some restaurants for hours and leading to social media complaints from customers, in what the fast food chain called a “technology outage” that was being fixed.

Chicago-based McDonald's Corp. said the problems were not related to a cybersecurity issue.

“We are aware of a technology outage, which impacted our restaurants; the issue is now being resolved," the burger giant said in a statement. “We thank customers for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

Earlier, McDonald's in Japan posted on X, formerly Twitter, that “operations are temporarily out at many of our stores nationwide," calling it “a system failure.”

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The website Downdetector also reported a spike in problems with the McDonald's app in the last few hours.

Media outlets reported that customers from Australia to the U.K. complained of issues with ordering, including a customer who posted a photo to X that saying a kiosk was unavailable.

”All McDonald’s restaurants are connected to a global network and that is what’s messed up,” Patrik Hjelte, owner of several McDonald’s restaurants in central Sweden, near the Norwegian border, told local newspaper Nya Wermlands Tidning.

A restaurant in Bangkok still had plywood over a door with a sign saying, “Technicians are updating the system” and apologizing for the inconvenience, even as customers were able to order again and pay digitally.

Downdetector also reported McDonald's outages in the U.S. A map on Downdetector showed outages reported in New York, Chicago, South Florida, Dallas, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Seattle among other regions of the country.

According to Downdetector, most of the problems were related to use of the McDonald's app.

"You are currently experiencing connectivity issues, some features in the app may not work as expected," a message on the app in the U.S. said as of 5:45 a.m.

Some McDonald’s restaurants were working normally again after the outage, with people ordering and getting their food at locations in Milan and London.

A worker at a Milan restaurant noted that the system was offline for a couple of hours and a technician walked them through getting it back up and running.

A spokesperson for McDonald's in Denmark said the “technology failure” was resolved there and its restaurants were open.